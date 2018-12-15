Anti-social elements sent behind bars

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police have booked eleven alleged anti social elements from different parts of the district, and most of them have been sent behind the bars.

In the first incident Jand police registered a case against Muhammad Afzal for allegedly molesting a 10th class student RA of Government High School Nara.

In another case Attock Sadder police arrested Muhammad Siddique for possessing illegal arms and ammunition which include a rifle 8mm, one repeater rifle, one pistol, 4 magazines, 68 cartridges and 90 rounds.

Similarly Basal police arrested Imran and Nisar Ahmad for trying to peddle 1100-gram charas and displaying red color Number plate on motorcycle respectively.

Meanwhile Attock pokice registered a case against Safdar Abbas Shah for allegedly giving three bogus cheques worth Rs 2.3 million.

In another attempt from village Gakhar police arrested six gamblers while three escaped from the crime scene.

