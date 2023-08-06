IN a significant stride towards addressing the pervasive issue of sexual violence, Pakistan has inaugurated its first ever Anti Rape Crisis Cell (ARCC) at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The significance of the ARCC cannot be overstated. For too long, survivors of sexual assault in our country have faced numerous challenges, from stigma to lack of access to support services. Hence, the establishment of the ARCC is a step in the right direction to confront this deeply rooted problem.

In our view this crisis cell is more than just a physical entity. It symbolizes a collective determination to ensure justice, rehabilitation and support for survivors. By integrating legal aid, medical assistance, psychological support and round-the-clock counselling, the ARCC demonstrates a holistic approach that acknowledges the multi-dimensional challenges survivors face. Furthermore, the emphasis on security underscores the intention to create a safe and confidential space for survivors to seek help and healing. It is essential to recognize the collaborative efforts that have brought the ARCC to fruition. The support of organizations like UN Women and funding from the US’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement showcases solidarity and a shared commitment to ending such heinous crimes. It is unfortunate that sexual violence remains a prevalent issue in Pakistan and around the world. The exact number of rape cases reported annually can vary due to underreporting and other factors, but it is clear that any number is too high. The successful establishment of the ARCC in Karachi should serve as a compelling precedent for the expansion of similar crisis cells in other regions across the country. By replicating this initiative in other areas, we can create a network of support that reaches every corner of the nation. The expansion of crisis cells would not only provide survivors with accessible and specialized assistance but also foster a nationwide movement that challenges the culture of silence and impunity surrounding sexual violence. As we move forward, let the ARCC stand as a testament to the potential for positive change and healing that can be achieved when society comes together to protect its most vulnerable members.