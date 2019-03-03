Anti-rabies vaccine available in all hospitals: CS

Staff Reporter

Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Saturday directed that effective and immediate steps be taken to stop incidents of dog biting in the province,

Presiding over a meeting, the Chief Secretary said that protection of life and property of people is the prime responsibility of the government and no negligence can be tolerated in this regard. He directed the Secretary Local Government to launch a special campaign for protection of people in the suburbs of cities and katchi abadies, where most of dog biting incidents take place.

He mentioned that all necessary facilities would be ensured in hospitals for victims of dog biting. He also issued instructions to deputy commissioners to devise a plan to eliminate stray dogs and submit reports on weekly basis.

The secretary primary health briefed the meeting that sufficient stock of anti-rabies vaccine is available in all hospitals across the province. The meeting was attended by secretary local government, secretary primary health, secretary I&C and officers concerned.

