Anti-Power theft drive in Lyari Khadda Market

Staff Reporter

In continuation of its efforts to curb power theft and illegal abstraction, K-Electric conducted a Kunda-removal drive recently in Lyari Khadda Market.

During the drive, over 150 hook connections weighing 40 kilograms were removed and confiscated. The drive was carried out by KE staff with the support of LEAs and other security officials.

KE’s consistent efforts towards curbing power theft along with other initiatives have enabled the power utility to reduce its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 percent since 2009.

The power utility remains fully committed to eradicating power theft and seeks support from the community at large to help curb the menace of electricity theft. Reports of power theft may be made via calling at 118 or 021-99000 or through KE’s Facebook and Twitter pages.