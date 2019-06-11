Rawalpindi

Anti polio vaccine is composed of harmaless polio virus and was administered all over the world including Islamic countries.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Rashid Khan in a meeting held in connection with the polio awareness campaign here on Tuesday. He said essential ingredients including magnesium chloride salt were included in the vaccine to protect it from bacteria. Dr Rashid said the vaccination had no effect on the reproduction system of humans at any age, adding the vaccination carries no ingredients which were prohibited in Islam. He said same vaccination was administered in Saudi Arabia to Hajj and Umra pilgrims. —APP