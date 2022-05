Anti-polio vaccination national responsibility: Qadir

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel has said that polio vaccination is national responsibility and not giving polio vaccine to children is tantamount to cruelty.

He said that some elements were spreading fabricated rumors against polio vaccine and by doing so they were committing atrocities against the country and the nation. He was speaking at a review meeting and briefing on anti-polio issues in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan Divisions at the office of Commissioner Bannu Division.

Briefing Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel, Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan said that there are various reasons for resurgence of polio in Bannu Division. These include the relocation of people in summer and winter, migration to Afghanistan and other cities. MNA Agha Rafiullah, Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Latif, Federal Anti-Polio Officials Shehzad Baig, Provincial Anti-Polio Coordinator Abdul Basit, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Amjad Meraj, Deputy Commissioner D I Khan Inayatullah Wasim, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan.