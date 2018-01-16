Anti-polio vaccination drive starts in AJK

Muzaffarabad

A three-day door to door anti-polio vaccination campaigned started in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday during which a total of 7,49000 children will be vaccination against polio.

Member AJK legislative Assembly Raja Abdul Qayyum inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drop to a child here at a health facility.

For the success of campaign and achievement of objectives, 2103 polio teams have been assigned the duty to administer polio drops to children by visiting door to door throughout AJK. Besides 410 fix centers and 140 transit points have been established, Dr. Bushra Shams, in-charge of the program said.

She told that 204 zonal supervisors and 525 Area In-charges had been assigned the duty to supervise the campaign at union councils’ level to achieve results.

She said control rooms had been established at headquarter here and at office of Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to monitor the campaign and make sure that every child was vaccinated by health workers.

She said Azad Kashmir had been a polio free zone for the past many years and no case had been reported, which she said was a solid proof of the successes of campaigns launched in the past.—APP