Anti-polio vaccination drive kicks off

Lahore/Peshawar

A five-day anti-polio vaccination drive was kicked off in Punjab, while three-day campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday.

To administer anti-polio vaccinate to about 18.5 million children below the age of five-year in Punjab, nearly forty four thousand teams have been constituted. During the drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point seven million children will be administered anti-polio drops.

In Gilgit Baltistan, more than two hundred thousand children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. In Azad Kashmir, over two thousand mobile teams and more than four hundred fixed centers have been setup for the campaign.—INP