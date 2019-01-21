Anti-Polio drive suspended due to heavy rain

Rawalpindi

Incharge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain said five-day anti-polio campaign, scheduled to start on January 21 in the district, was suspended for one day due to heavy showers.

Talking to APP, he said as soon as the weather condition returns to normalcy, the campaign would be re-started to administer drops to 848,250 children under five years of age.

Ch Muhammad Hussain informed that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points,119 transit points, 221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would participate in the drive.

He said staff deployed for the campaign have been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised the parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eradicate the disease.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain in the entire district on Tuesday. A westerly wave is still affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Wednesday, met office said.—APP

