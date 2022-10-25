Anti-polio drive stopped in some UCs after HWs protest

IGP for extra-ordinary security during polio drive

Anti-polio drive halted amid health workers’ protest in several Union councils (UCs) of Karachi on Monday.

As per details, the Sindh government has kicked off a week-long anti-polio drive in 21 districts of Sindh to inoculate more than 6.5 million children less than five years in the province.

The drive was announced by the Sindh government after a poliovirus was reported in Malir Goth.

The week-long anti-polio drive couldn’t begin in several UCs of the metropolis amid the health workers and paramedic staff protest across Sindh for the provision of their health risk allowance. OPD and routine services were suspended in government hospitals across Sindh.

Earlier, the Sindh government had decided to launch a week-long anti-polio campaign to inoculate over 6.5 million children under five from October 24.

The decision was taken by the provincial task force on the anti-polio drive meeting chaired by Health Minister Azra Pechuho and was also attended by divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, World Health Organization (WHO) representatives, and others.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday directed the police officers to ensure strict security of polio teams during the seven days anti-polio drive from October 24th to 30th across the province.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, the IGP ordered to make extra ordinary security arrangements for the polio teams by ensuring coordination at police stations level.

He instructed to provide security to the teams on inner and outer basis cordons in sensitive union councils. Police commandos be assigned special tasks in all such union councils, besides deployment of plain clothed officials.

Sindh Police chief said strict surveillance be kept on suspicious activities during random snap checking and patrolling.

The IGP directed the SSPs to monitor the security arrangements and ensure presence of SHOs in the field.