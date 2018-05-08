Anti-polio drive: Special attention to be given on refusal cases

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal Monday directed the health department to cover updated target of anti-polio campaign keeping in view the shortcomings and limitations of previous campaigns. He gave these directions to the authorities concerned while inaugurating anti-polio drive. He said special attention should be given on refusal cases.

He also assured full cooperation of district administration in this regard.

He urged the citizens particularly parents to cooperate with the polio teams, making all-out efforts to achieve the targets set by the government. Strict action would be taken against negligent officials, he added. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Muhammad Sohail Ahmed Chaudhry, on this occasion, said a target to vaccinate 840,000 children of below five years of age had been set.

The CEO said over 2,739 teams had been formed for this task while health officers would monitor the progress of the campaign. The security arrangements for polio workers had also been finalized, he added.—APP