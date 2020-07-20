Anti-polio drive resumes in selected areas of country

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A special targeted anti-polio drive has resumed in selected districts across the country on Monday. In Punjab, a five-day anti-polio drive has been launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock. Anti-polio vaccine would be administered to a total of 317,783 children upto five years age.

In Karachi, the anti-polio drive has kicked-off in specific towns including Baldia, Orangi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad, during which 260,000 children would be administered anti-polio vaccine. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio campaign has begun in South Waziristan district during which more than one hundred thousand children up-to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Five day anti–polio drive has been launched in ten Union Councils of Quetta today During the campaign, more than one hundred ten thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Sources further said that during the campaign, social distance and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be ensured. Masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers have been provided to the polio workers. The decision to revive the campaigns was taken in consultation with all provinces. The formal approval to resume anti-polio campaign had been sought from the technical advisory group in June.