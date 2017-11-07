Anti-polio drive from Nov 20

Rawalpindi

A five-day polio drive would commence in the entire district from November 20.

During the campaign 2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 829,000 children less than five years in all Tehsils and Union Councils of the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC)Talat Mehmood Gondal said here Monday.

The DC said 2181 polio teams, 448 area incharges, 287 health centers and allied hospitals and Tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” he added.—APP