Anti-polio drive from March 12

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from March 12, Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal will inaugurate polio immunization campaign by administering anti-polio drop to a child at District Health Authority office, Khayban e Sir Syed .

During the campaign, 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area in-charges would complete the task of vaccination, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Sohail Chaudary said here Monday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and told that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.—APP