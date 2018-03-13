Anti-polio drive kicks off in Punjab, KP, FATA

Islamabad

A five-day anti-polio campaign began on Monday in eight districts of Punjab and three-day in seventeen districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). According to the Punjab Health Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, during the campaign polio eradication teams will visit door-to-door to administer anti polio drops to children below the age of five years.

In Punjab, 17,000 polio teams have been constituted to administer polio drops to children in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan and Sheikhupura districts, Radio Pakistan reported. In KP, the campaign will be held in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Chitral, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan for which nineteen thousand and five hundred teams have been constituted.

Polio teams will also be available at railway stations, bus stands, public places and Afghan refugees camps to ensure administering of anti-polio drops to every child. Strict security measures have been taken to ensure protection of the polio teams.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Peshawar that a three-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off here on Monday in 17 high risk districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Afghan refugees camps wherein 4.437 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated. The provincial government had worked a robust security plan, featuring strict security measures with deployment of more than 26000 police personnel to protect teams and prevent any untoward incident.

A total of 16002 teams have been constituted for the campaign out of which 13953 are mobile teams, 1079 fixed teams, 735 transit and 235 are roaming teams to administer anti-polio vaccine to children, say official sources. According to sources EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman has directed to ensure quality campaign in the province and to ensure that no child was left unvaccinated as it will be hazardous for other children.—APP