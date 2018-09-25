Anti-polio drive kicks off across country

Over 2.3m kids to be administered polio drops, vitamin-A supplement

Islamabad

Anti-Polio drive begins across the country toady (Monday), during which children up to five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine and Vitamin-A drops. In Punjab, more than forty five thousand teams have been constituted for the three-day campaign, it is reported. A seven-day anti-polio drive also begins in all six districts of Karachi. Around 2.3 million children under up to five years age will be administered polio drops along with Vitamin-A supplement. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than six point six million children will be administered anti-polio drops during three-day campaign.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said the campaign was also launched at camps of IDPs and Afghan refugees, he said adding that 21,858 teams of polio workers would administer polio drops to the children. He said 19161 mobile teams, 1,620 fixed, 895 transit and 182 roaming teams would administer polio drops during the three-day campaign. He appreciated that 32,000 personnel of police and security forces were performing duty with polio teams.

Abid said that due to efforts of polio workers, police and other departments including donor agencies, the polio cases were reduced to almost zero, adding that only one case was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year but due to polio vaccination the 1 and half year old child remained protected from permanent disability. He appealed parents to get their children immunized against polio and protect them from permanent disability.

In Hyderabad, a five-day long polio eradication campaign began in Hyderabad district from Monday with assigned task of immunization of 336675 children of under five years age throughout Hyderabad district. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Aslam Soomro formally inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to under aged children here at the vaccination centre of Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad.

In Larkana, five-day National Polio Day Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto September 28th. The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178360 children up to age of five years.

In Bahawalpur, toal of 650,503 children under the age of 5 years would be administered anti-Polio drops in Bahawalpur district during Four-Day Anti-Polio campaign starting from Monday. According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Fayyaz Anwar, children would also be given capsules to overcome the deficiency of Vitamin-A which causes diseases including measles and polio. A spokesman of the health department said, as many as 3234 teams have been deputed for the campaign during which anti-polio vaccine would be administered to 1.3545 million children up to the age of five years.—APP

