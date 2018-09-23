Anti-polio drive from today

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district from September 24. During the campaign,2181 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 840,000 children less than five years of age, Chief Executive Officer (CEO- Health) Dr Khalid Mehmood told APP here Sunday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Dr Khalid said that 287 fixed centers and 287 transit points have been designated for the purpose. Moreover, he added that 217 Union council Supervisors and 448 area incharges have also been deployed for it.—APP

