Anti-polio drive from Jan 21

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio drive will commence in the entire district from January 21. During the campaign, 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 850,250 children less than five years in the district,Incharge district Anti-Polio drive Muhammad Hussain Chaudary told APP here on Monday.

He said staff deployed for the campaign has been issued special instructions and informed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in our efforts to make the campaign a success, he added.—APP

