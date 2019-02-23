Anti-polio drive extended for two days

Rawalpindi

In-charge anti-polio drive Chaudhary Muhammad Hussain Friday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in three tehsils of the district including

Rawalpindi, Taxila, Gujar Khan tehsils, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala Cantonment Boards area on February 19 has been extended for two days to reach thousands of children who remained unattended or their parents refused administering polio drops during the campaign that was to conclude on Friday. The In-charge said that the days have been extended due to heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday and the campaign would now continue till January 24, adding, the Sunday would be working day.

Hussain said, “We have so far administered polio drops to 700,000 children and the set target to administer drops to 748,250 children would be achieved till Feb 24”,he added.

He advised parents to come forward and fulfill their obligation of ensuring vaccination to their children to help eliminate the crippling disease.—APP

