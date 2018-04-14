Anti-polio drive extended for one day

Rawalpindi

Incharge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain Friday said that the five-day anti-polio campaign has been extended for one more day. Talking to APP, he said that campaign was extended to reach around five thousand children who were missed or their parents refused to administer polio drops.

Now the anti-polio campaign would continue till April 14 as health department wanted to cover maximum possible target, he said.

“I informed the Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Sohail Chaudary about the refusal of parents or the children out of city, so he directed to extend the campaign for one more day to achieve the target”, he said.

He admitted that the campaign in a number of areas particularly in city and cantonment had been affected, adding that the health department would achieve the set target to administer polio drops to 840,000 children. He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from the society.—APP