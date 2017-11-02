Anti-polio drive in city from 6th

City Reporter

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Yadullah has said an anti-polio campaign which has been postponed in Lahore due to strike of dengue and polio workers, will be commenced from November 6.

He said the strike had been over due to successful dialogues with employees and they would perform their duties as per routine.

He said the three-day campaign would continue from November 6 to 9 and more than 10,000 workers would perform the duty. The Primary & Secondary Health Department and the district government have formulated 4,452 teams for this purpose, from which 348 teams will be deputed at bus stations, railway stations, entry and exit points of the city and basic health units, whereas 167 transit-teams will also perform their duties.

Presiding over the review meeting here on Wednesday, he said that teams were being activated under a comprehensive plan in all the union councils of the city.

Dr Yadullah said that in case of any complaint people may contact the helpline 0800-0900 for any support.