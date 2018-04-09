Anti-polio drive begins

Peshawar

A three-day anti polio vaccination campaign will start in FATA from Monday in which total of 996981 children under age of five years will be vaccinated anti-polio drops. The spokesman on Sunday said that the children will be vaccinated with polio drops by 4567 teams, comprising 4181 mobile teams, 277 fixed and 109 transit teams.

During the campaign vitamin A capsules will be administered to address the deficiency of vitamin A among children in FATA. Polio vaccination teams will be administering vitamin A to total of 911894 children from the age of 6 to 59 months across FATA. Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator FATA Muhammad Zubair Khan advised EOC FATA Team to ensure vaccination of all children under five years. He said vaccinators at transit points especially on the border with Afghanistan should remain vigilant and vaccinate every child under the age of five travelling to and from Pakistan.

While appreciating efforts of polio field workers Muhammad Zubair Khan said it is the dedication and commitment of polio front line workers that helped us to sustained polio free status in FATA for the past 20 months and their determination will surely lead us to ultimate goal of polio eradication in FATA. It is worth mentioning here that FATA is without polio case for the last 20 months as the last polio case in FATA was reported on July 27, 2016.

Religious scholars have asked parents to ensure administration of polio vaccine drops to their kids to save them from permanent disability. Divisional Khateeb Rawalpindi Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi talking to APP Sunday said that polio vaccine is imperative for all under five years children and it is moral and national obligation of all concerns to extend their cooperation to achieve the targets fixed for the purpose.—APP