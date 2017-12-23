Anti-polio drive achieves 97pc target so far

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti-polio campaign that started in the entire district on December 18, has achieved 97% target while the remaining would be met till Saturday.

Talking to APP, District Polio Incharge Muhammad Hussain said more than 97 percent target had been achieved, adding that children had been missed immunization for certain reasons like being out of city or not present at home etc.

During the campaign, he said 2,175 polio teams , 287 fixed points, allied hospitals and tehsil headquarter hospitals were participating in the drive.

He said polio drops were also being administered at 124 transit points to ensure that all children be immunized below five years age.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He said the set target of 829,000 would be achieved till December 23.

The incharge advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.—APP