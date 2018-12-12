Anti-polio campaign successfully continues

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Anti-Polio campaign successfully continued in different districts across the country on the second day. Around 2. 4 million children of the 188 union councils in Karachi will be provided anti-polio vaccine during five-day campaign. Special security arrangements have also been made by the government to provide safety to the polio teams. Police and Rangers personnel have been deployed with all the teams.

A three-day anti-polio campaign also begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A spokesman of the Provincial Health Department told our Peshawar correspondent that about 5.9 million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign. More than 27,000 teams have been constituted which will visit door to door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to all the children up to five years of age.

The spokesman said 32,000 personnel of police and other law enforcing agencies have been deputed for security of polio teams. In Balochistan, three day anti-polio drive will start in 30 districts while five day anti-polio drive starts in Quetta, Pashin and Qillah Abdullah from tomorrow.

Provincial co-coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre Rashid Razzaq talking to private news channel said that during anti-polio drive 2.5 million children up to of five year of age would be administered anti- polio vaccination. He also appealed religious scholars of the province to motivate parents with regard getting polio drops administered to their children.

