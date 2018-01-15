Anti-polio campaign starts

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Parliamentarians Chaudhary Armughan Subhani, Mohsin Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Farrukh Naveed and Mayor Chaudhary Toheed Akhtaron on Sunday kick-started three-day anti-polio campaign from Jan 15, under National Emergency Action Plan at district Sialkot.

They vaccinated children below age 5 at the huts of gypsies before the start of three-day of anti-Polio Campaign on Jan 15.

DC, Dr. Farrkh briefed the parliamentarians that under micro plan, 1302 teams of different departments organized to vaccinate polio drops to every child below age five in the district.

He said that 1102 mobile teams deputed to vaccinate children door-to-door, 132 fixed teams would vaccinate children at BHU’s and rural areas, however, 68 roaming teams would vaccinate children at public places like General Bus Stands etc.

He informed that before the start of anti-polio campaign, as many as 10 thousand children of gypsies, IDP’s and others would be vaccinated on Jan 14.

He said that the kids who would not be vaccinated due to any reason would cover on catch-up days on Jan 18 and 19 for achieving 100 percent results. During the campaign, he said that a Polio Monitoring Cell would be established at DC office to monitor the campaign.

He directed officers of different departments to advertise polio campaign and played their active role to make the anti-polio campaign successful. CEO, District Health Authorities, Dr. Lateef Ahmed Sahi, CEO, AC Daska Zameer Hussain and others were present on the occasion.