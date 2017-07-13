Anti polio campaign from July 17

Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Raheem Bux Maitlo has said that anti-polio drops would be administered to 6507 children during a four-day campaign being started from July 17. He urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and must administer anti-polio drops to their children during the drive and said that the achievement of 100 per cent polio vaccination target in all union councils of the Sukkur district will be ensured.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, he said that polio vaccination teams need to work with dedication and national zeal for the success of the ongoing anti-polio campaign. He warned that if any doctor or polio team member observe negligence, they will be suspended and action will be taken against them.—APP