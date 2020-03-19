Anti-polio campaign in KP suspended

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The ongoing anti-polio campaign has been suspended in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. According to KP Emergency Operations Center (EOC) coordinator, the campaign which was scheduled from March 16 to 20 and its target was to administer polio drops to over 1.3m children.

It has been learnt that polio drops could be administered to only to 1.188 million children. The anti-polio campaign was continuing in Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and Mohmand Agency. The decision has been taken after KP reported Pakistan’s first two deaths from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. 310 COVID-19 patients have been infected with the disease across the country. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic.