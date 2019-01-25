Anti-polio campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of district entered into its second day on Thursday, In-charge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain said that the immunisation campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, he said, over 350,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine.

He informed that 2787 polio teams including 2333 mobile teams,287 fixed points,119 transit points,221 Union council medical officers and 496 area incharges are participating in the drive to vaccinate 840,250 children below five years of age.

Earlier the drive which was scheduled to start on January 21 was suspended for two days due to heavy rain showers,he added.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role to ensure vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

He said Polio was a National issue and it was responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Umer Jhangir had directed Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to follow up polio refusal cases and if anybody refused to vaccinate polio drops to their children continuously after convincing lodged FIR”s against them.—APP

