Anti-polio campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

A five-day anti polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district had entered into its second day. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Gondal said the immunisation campaign was in full swing. Chairing a meeting to review ongoing polio drive, the DC said under the drive, over 245,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine.

He said 1,950 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization. Gondal said polio drops were also being administered at 270 health centers in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.—APP