Anti-polio campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

The five-day anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Pindi district entered into its second day on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Ch informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, he said, over 500,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to administer polio drops to 829,000 children would be achieved till January 19 .

Ch informed that 2181 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

He said that polio drops were also being administered at 287 health centers in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.—APP