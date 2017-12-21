Anti-polio campaign in full swing

Rawalpindi

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry Wednesday said the immunisation campaign was in full swing as it entered into its third day.

Under the drive, he said, over 700,000 children had so far administered the polio vaccine while the set target to administer polio drops to 829,000 children would be achieved till December 22 . The CEO informed that 2,181 mobile health teams were operating in the district to complete the task of immunization.

He said polio drops were also being administered at 287 health centers in order to ensure that all children should be immunized.—APP