Anti-polio campaign from Sept 24

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Tahir Watto on Wednesday announced to kick-started three-day anti-polio campaign from Sep 24 to vaccinate as many as 650, 000 at district Sialkot. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Anti-Polio Committee here at DC Office.

He said that 1102 mobile teams deputed to vaccinate children door-to-door, 132 fixed teams would vaccinate children at BHU’s and rural areas, however, 68 roaming teams would vaccinate children at public places like General Bus Stands etc. He informed that before the start of anti-polio campaign, children of gypsies, IDP’s and others would be vaccinated on Sept 23.

