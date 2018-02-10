Anti-polio campaign to commence from 19th

A seven-day anti-polio campaign will start from February 19 which will continue till February 25 in the metropolis.

As many as 22,80000 children under the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops in the 188 Union Councils of the city, said a statement on Friday.

In this regard, Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan chaired a meeting attended by Additional Commissioner Karachi, Deputy Commissioners, District Health officers of all districts of Karachi, police officers, representative of WHO, UNESF, Bilgets Foundation, Rotary Club and other stakeholders attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that nine thousand teams will take part in the campaign while two thousand teams will be for the monitoring and surprise visits. Special arrangements have been made for the deployment of police and Rangers to provide security to the anti-polio workers.

It was also decided that stern action will be taken if any one found negligent. —APP

