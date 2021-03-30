Anti-polio campaign begins in Faisalabad

As many as 1.329 million children under 5 years of age would be vaccinated against polio in Faisalabad district during the ongoing Anti-Polio Campaign which would be continued till 2 April. A total of 3,549 health teams will be on duty for this purpose.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children and monitored the performance of static teams at General Bus Stand and other localities.

District Health Authority CEO Dr Bilal Ahmad, SDRTA Zameer Hussain and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion.

The DC went inside buses and inspected finger-marking by the polio teams and confirmed from parents about vaccination of their children.

He also checked the presence of polio teams at different points besides checked the record.

He said that repeated anti polio campaign were being carried out to completely root out the chance of polio virus.

He urged upon the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus in the country.