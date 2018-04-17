Anti-polio campaign achieves maximum targets in capital

The week long anti-polio campaign, achieved its maximum targets in both urban and rural limits of the capital territory. Focal Person District Polio Control Cell, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said that the anti-polio campaign had been conducted successfully across the territory.

He said the campaign had been conducted smoothly, without any disturbance and resistance. While giving details of the campaign, he said, a total target of 333,370 children was set to be administered anti-polio vaccine, including 176,088 rural children and 157,282 urban children.

Out of these children, 152,694 were given vaccine in urban areas and 173,085 in the rural areas of the capital territory. However, response to the campaign was positive in the rural areas as compared to the urban one, as the targets achieved showed 98.4 percent rural and 97.8 percent urban children were administered anti-polio drops. Zulfiqar said, the anti-polio campaign had achieved overall 97.72 percent target and explained that the remaining children were either not present at their homes or were out of city.

He said that proper counseling of parents, who were refusing to administer polio to their children, was made to motivate them to ensure healthy future of their kids.

In most cases, the Assistant Commissioner Islamabad, Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) officials, religious clerics and other stakeholders intervened and gave guidance to the parents to allow administering anti-polio drops to their children up to five years of age.—APP

Related