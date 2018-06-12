Anti-people search operation underway in Bandipora

Srinagar

Government forces on Monday morning re-launched a massive search operation after ‘suspicious movement of militants’ in Panar village of Bandipora district in north Kashmir.

The intermittent gunfire is on since Saturday evening in which two army men have been reportedly injured so far, official sources said.

Heavy exchange of gunfire was also reported from the forests early today, sources said. All the entry and exit point were sealed to prevent militants escape from the forest area and huge forces were rushed to the area, said an official.

He said a group of militants is believed to be hiding in the forests.—GK