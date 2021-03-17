Anti-Pakistan elements to be dealt severely: Nasir Shah

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that anti-national elements will be dealt with severely. Crime rate in Karachi has come down drastically. Police, Rangers and sensitive agencies continuous operations are being carried out by the institution.

He expressed these views in a briefing on Tuesday on the decisions taken by the Sindh Cabinet.

He said that he strongly condemned the attack on Rangers. The Chief Minister directed IGP Sindh and Additional IG Karachi to increase patrolling. So that such incidents do not happen. Shah said that many groups have been caught whose fabric is similar to that of the enemy country. Those who speak openly against my country are involved in anarchy and terrorism, they have no right to stay here, such elements should not get support at any level including political, media and courts.

He said that Sindh cabinet has strongly condemned the demand of the Federal Government for the resignation of the Chief Election Commission and members of the Election Commission. He said that PTI members have been praising the Election Commission, what happened suddenly after the Daska election. If the wishes of the federal government are not acted upon, they run on constitutional institutions, which is intolerable.

Replying to a question, he said that Faisal Vawda has already been almost disqualified and a decision will be taken against him soon. The provincial minister said that elections will be held for not one but two seats in the Senate. Vawda’anomination papers have been returned to the courts incorrectly. We are sure that they will be rejected and in the re-election the PPP will win two Senate seats.

To a question, he said that the decision regarding the protesting headmasters has been taken in the light of the orders of the apex court. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chief Minister Sindh and the whole of Sindh are supporting them. Every effort is being made to find a legal way for them and accommodate them. He said that there is a shortage of officers in Sindh. To a question, he said that the Sindh government has a shortage of Corona vaccine and has sought permission from the federal government to purchase the vaccine and has also allocated funds. He said that the vaccine has been received from the federal government.