Anti-Pak sentiments in India

PRIME Minister Imran Khan has pointed out that anti-Pakistan sentiments were being aroused in India for the sake of campaigning for forthcoming elections there. In an interview to Turkish broadcaster TRT, he said that two nuclear-armed neighbours opting for the resolution of bilateral issues through a war would be a suicide.

The statement of the Prime Minister is not only reflective of the ground realities in South Asia but also highlight Pakistan’s desire to have peaceful relations with India. Pakistan has long been pursuing a policy of peace and friendship with neighbours and it was in line with this policy that it initiated a number of moves aimed at easing regional and bilateral tension with regional countries. It is firm conviction of Pakistan that its desire for rapid economic development cannot be realized until and unless there is cooperative environment in the region and issues that cause friction and tension are resolved. Apart from India, this approach is also visible in Pakistan’s positive gestures on Afghan issue and its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict. As for India, it is unfortunate that New Delhi never bothered to reciprocate goodwill gestures from Pakistan side. Apart from then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made repeated attempts for reduction of bilateral tension, incumbent PM Imran Khan also declared in categorical terms that Pakistan would take two steps if India took one for improvement in bilateral relations. However, there is no positive response from the other side and instead what we hear are venomous statements and naked threats including those about ‘surgical strikes’. PM Imran is entitled to his views when he says that the anti-Pakistan posturing in India has much to do with elections there but we believe elections or no elections animosity towards Pakistan was the dominant feature of India’s foreign and defence policies. This is particularly so in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s India that is aggressively following a policy of keeping Pakistan off balance. This is evident from negative approach towards holding of next SAARC summit in Pakistan and opposition to and conspiracies against CPEC, which is just a facet of closer economic partnership between Pakistan and China and has nothing to do anything against any other country. India has also been avoiding resumption of talks with Pakistan and whenever it comes under diplomatic pressure because of saner moves by Islamabad, it opts out by levelling baseless allegations of terrorism despite the fact that state-sponsored terrorism is manifest in its worst form in Occupied Kashmir. India cannot brush aside demands for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as now there are voices within India itself that call for review of the existing policy. Resumption of talks and discussion of all issues meaningfully is the only option for the two neighbours if they are genuinely interested in their long-term prosperity and lasting peace and stability in the region.

