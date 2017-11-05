Anti-Pak campaign on London cabs stopped

Observer Report

London

The Transport for London (TfL) has ordered the removal of offensive advertisements from London cabs immediately which were against the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Pakistan High Commission had taken up the issue with the TFL after a few iconic cabs were spotted carrying ‘Free Balochistan’ slogans in parts of Zone 1 & 2 in Central London. High Commissioner Syed Ibne Abbas met TFL officials and lodged protest, calling on TFL officials to act without any delay.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua had summoned British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Friday to convey the concerns over the slogans seen on some cabs in London, attacking Pakistan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

According to the Foreign Office, the High Commissioner was told that Pakistan objected to the propaganda. The issue was raised with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office by the Pakistan High Commissioner in London as well. The campaign is being run by a group calling itself World Baloch Organisation (WBO). A Baloch source said that the London campaign is a “copycat” of a similar campaign run in Geneva last month by an NGO called ‘Balochistan House’ which ran a highly visible and expensive campaign across the transport networks of the city.