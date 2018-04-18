Anti-mosquito fumigation campaign starts

Quetta

Balochistan Malaria Control Program started anti-mosquito fumigation in Quetta for curbing the spread of malaria fever and protect people from diseases. District Health Officer (DHO) Quetta Dr. Shair Ahmed Satakzai said the drive was launchedon the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The fumigation has been initiated in different areas of Quetta city including Inscumb Road, Zarghoon Road, Chaman Phatak, Jail Road, Hudda, Civil Hospital area and mosquitocide were sprayed on Monday under Malaria Control Program.—APP