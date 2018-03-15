Anti-measles vaccination campaign to start in August

The Federal Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Wednesday said that Federal government has decided to launch a nationwide anti-measles vaccination campaign in August with an aim to eliminate the viral diseases.

Talking to media, minister said that sincere efforts are being made to eradicate measles virus from the country by year 2020. A Plan of Action will be finalized with mutual consultation of all provinces, she added. Saira Afzal further said measles is a preventable disease and the government will provide its vaccine free of charge at its vaccination centers across the country during the campaign.

She said that the federal government and the provincial governments have devised a plan to create awareness about the disease up to union council level.

She also urged the parents to take their children to the nearest vaccination centers as soon as possible. The vaccine is a booster and it is the responsibility of parents to get their children vaccinated,” she said, adding , every child up to the age of 10 years must be vaccinated.

“Even those children who were vaccinated a month ago should be vaccinated,” she advised.

She added that schools, mosques and other institutions must actively participate in the campaign.

Health workers to visit each and every house to ensure the vaccination reached every child in the province during the campaign, she mentioned.

She claimed that immediately after outbreak of measles in Sindh and Punjab, the government had started vaccinating the children in the districts. The government is fully committed to provide all required resources and ensure complete control over all diseases.

She said war against measles has not yet finished completely and the struggle would continue till complete eradication of the disease.

“We should not be afraid of this disease, but fight against it. We will ensure complete elimination of virus through the effective steps, she said. The government had also done work for the polio on the war footing basis and achieved successes more than its expectations, she concluded.—APP

