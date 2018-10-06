Anti measles drive from October 15 in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

KP Health Department will launch12-day anti measles drive from October 15 to 27 across the province as part of the national campaign in the wake of over 10,000 cases reported.

The epidemic has attained alarming situation but the preparations to eliminate measles from the province are in the final stages where around 4.8 million children up to the age of 09-59 months would be vaccinated in the drive all over the province through fixed centres, mobile and outreach teams.

As many as 5300 teams have been constituted for the purpose which will vaccinate 4.8 million children up to the age of five. The deadline for elimination of measles from five regions identified by WHO is 2020.

All arrangements for the 12-day anti-measles drive in Swat have also been finalized wherein access to children in remote mountainous villages would be given special focus so that this chronic disease could be uprooted for good. There will be no holiday on Sundays too.

Pakhtunkhwa FM radio 98 and RIO Swat will also participate in campaign by presenting special awareness programs in media, said Director EPI Dr. Akram Shah while addressing an orientation workshop on Role of Media in elimination of Measles at Saidu Sharif Swat.

