Anti-Macron protests

PEOPLE are protesting against Macron’s labour reforms, education policies and changes in railway system. The majority of protestors are students, workers, labour unions and pensioners. Then there are protestors who are demanding for more individual freedoms and rights. Keeping in view the 1968 protests in France in which the government ultimately yielded to demands of the protestors mainly comprising students and workers, Macron may not be able to get his way entirely. However, the ongoing protests by the railway workers, airline and students show that Macron will try his best to implement his reform agenda which he promised during his election campaign. Macron like his predecessor might be able to bring half baked changes to the existing system but it will be at the cost of national economy, jobs, child poverty and average French’s welfare. That is why majority of people see Macron as president for the rich. At the heart of the protests lie the issues of equal distribution of riches, job security, jobs for life, universal wages, protection of workers’ rights, labour union rights, equal education and sufficient pension.

France needs to look for an economic system that serves its average citizen. Beijing has used indigenous economic policies in last 30 years to lift 800 million Chinese out of abject poverty. In the same period the Western economic policies including 2008 financial crisis has pushed millions of people into poverty, left national wealth in few hands, increased unemployment, closed industries, promoted automation, supported outsourcing, corruption, ended social welfare, free healthcare and education at national level which in turn fuelled nationalism, protectionism and gross violations of human rights. Macron is out of step with the emerging trends. In America, Bernie Sanders has supported job guarantee. It shows that market has failed to protect workers’ rights including their right to job and cutting power of employer to fire their workers. Macron like Hollande is trying to strengthen employers’ powers to country’s economy but Sanders support for job guarantee shows need for recognition of workers right to job guarantee. Macron will have to give rights to workers if he wants to improve national economy and jobs.

There are hidden costs of doing away with workers protections. According to UNICEF one in five children in France are living below poverty line in 2015 as their families were hit by the 2008 global economic crisis with disastrous consequences for their future and the of the society. In UK the number is 3.1 million children ( 7 May 2018, the Guardian) and 32.2 percent or one in three children in America lives in poverty. By contrast, only 5.3 percent of Norwegian kids live below poverty line (29 Oct 2014, the Washington Post). Zero-hours is another form of workers exploitation. The gig economy takes pride in offering working hours flexibility. But the bullying and fear are at the heart of zero-hour contracts. There are no rights for the workers to defend themselves if something goes wrong. Unlike the permanent contracts, there are no HR departments and procedures for dealing with bullying, harassments and lodging complaints against the managements. Reportedly, bullying at work is on the rise. In UK, the figure rose to 7 percent in 2004 from 3 percent in 1990s. Then, in 2011, Unison reported that 60 percent of the workers in public sector had either been bullied themselves, or had witnessed it happen to someone else at work (27 March the Guardian). Worryingly, most of them were too scared to report mistreatment. The rise of zero hour contracts makes only that figure worse. In UK alone, there are more than one million workers on insecure contracts and yet very little has been done to protect their well-being.

Like America, Macron wants to workers rights, social protections and unions in France. The experts say that the best protection that anybody on a zero-hours contract can have is to join a trade union. They cover the cost of employment tribunal fees and make sure members continue to have access to justice, right to negotiate wages and get salary raise. The weakening of worker protections, privatisation, outsourcing, off-shore tax havens and tax breaks has resulted in erosion of state social, legal and financial protections for the common man. In the end, Macron should accept the demands of protestors, help bring an end to child poverty and uphold the hard earned rights of the French people to improve national economy and jobs. EU should help protect rights of the works for which it was originally made. Sanders success in America can help average workers across the world. But ultimately it is the fundamental responsibility of the state and its institutions including judiciary and executive to protect rights of its citizens when the government and the politicians fail to protect the weak against the powerful in terms of better wages, job security, corruption, right to free education, healthcare and safety.

