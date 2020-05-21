Anti-locust spray on 0.13m hectares in Punjab

Measures are being taken to control locust in Punjab under a comprehensive strategy and surveillance of 3.7 million hectares and spray on 133,000 hectares land has been completed so far.

This was stated by Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik while briefing a meeting of National Locust Control Centre through video-link. Punjab Agriculture Minster Malik Noaman Ahmad Langrial and provincial authorities also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary told the meeting that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to save Kharif crops from locust and surveillance and monitoring is being done through mobile phone apps. He said that representative of local administration, army and agriculture department take part in the combat operations.

He maintained that pesticides have been sprayed on an area of 133,000 hectares including 1000 hectares in two mauzas of Tehsil Liaqatpur. He mentioned that all the four provinces would have to work collectively on war-footing to control locust.