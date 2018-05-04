Anti-judiciary remarks: LHC directs to put names of six including MNA, MPA on ECL

LAHORE : Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has directed to place names of six accused involved in anti-judiciary slogans on Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Syed Muzahir Ali Akbar Naqvi conducted hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Waseem Akhtar, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Naeem Safdar, Chairman Baldia Kasur Ayaz Khan and Vice Chairman Ahmed Latif were present in the court.

DPO Kasur told that two accused Jameel Khan and Nasir Ahmed are absconders in the case.

The judge ordered to include the names of the accused in ECL and also suggested to hand over the case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if it comes under cyber crime department.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing until May 7 and ordered to arrest the absconders.

Orignally published by NNI