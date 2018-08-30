Anti-India strike to commence in IOK today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed across the occupied territory on Thursday and Friday to register protest against the Indian government’s attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The shutdown is aimed at expressing resentment against the BJP government’s attempts to repeal the Article 35-A, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Supreme Court will be hearing on Friday a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Article 35-A. The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiris would resist any tinkering with the Article 35-A, tooth and nail.

Meanwhile, scores of employees working in different government departments Wednesday staged a protest march against the Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution. The protesters under the banner of Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) assembled at Pratap Park and marched towards Ghanta Ghar while shouting slogans and holding placards.—KMS

