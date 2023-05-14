Anti-India rally held in Rawalakot

Protest sit-ins, rallies and demonstrations are going on across Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the auspices of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against the proposed G-20 meetings hosted by India in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The eleventh protest programme was organized in Rawalakot, the headquarters of Poonch district, to appeal to the G-20 countries to boycott the proposed meetings in the occupied territory.

The protesters took out a protest march from Al-Quds Jamia Masjid, Rawalakot, to Kutchery Chowk against the Modi regime’s nefarious move. They were carrying banners and placards calling upon the G-20 members to boycott the meetings. They also raised slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom struggle, martyrs and resistance leaders. Addressing the participants of the rally, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, said India has no legal and moral justification to hold meetings of G-20 in the disputed Jammu and Kashmir because the Kashmiri people have never accepted its illegal occupation of their motherland.

He said by holding the G-20 meetings, India wants to prove to the world that the situation in the territory is normal. He added that the Indian government was continuously carrying out the worst military attacks on innocent civilians in Kashmir. The G-20 countries should boycott the proposed meetings in the occupied territory, he maintained.

Usman Ali Hashim, Vice Chairman of the organization, addressing on the occasion said according to the United Nations, the holding of G-20 meetings by an aggressor country in a disputed territory is illegal. He urged the Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia and China to boycott the meetings in occupied Kashmir and show their respect for human values.—INP