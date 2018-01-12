Anti-India protest rally held in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an anti-India protest demonstration, organized by the Joint Resistance Leadership, was held at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar, today, to condemn the genocide of Kashmiri people and unabated detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The resistance leaders and activists gathered at Aabi Guzar and marched towards the city center, Lal Chowk. Displaying placards depicting the atrocities being committed on detained Kashmiris, the protesters raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Among those who participated in the protest included Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Nabi Zaki, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Butt, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Yasin Ataie, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Khawaja Firdous, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah and Muhammad Shafi Lone.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the illegal detention of thousands of young and old Kashmiris under the black laws as political vendetta. The leaders said that the genocide of Kashmiris, especially youth by Indian occupational forces was a ploy to force the leadership into submission. They said that the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate were being used by India as tools to penalize more Kashmiris.

Ittehadul Muslimeen Patron, Maulana Abbas Ansari in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the spate of killing in the occupied territory. He said that India was carrying out a massacre of the Kashmiri people in the garb of ‘Operation All Out’.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation at Hampora in Handwara area of Kupwara district and conducted house-to-house search. Clashes between troops and protesters took place in Pampore area of Pulwama district. The troops fired bullets and teargas shells on the protesters. The authorities continued to suspend the train service in south Kashmir for the second consecutive day, today.

On the other hand, the delegations of Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement and Muslim Conference visited Khudwani area of Kulgam district to express solidarity with the families of martyrs, Farhan Wani and Khalid Ahmad Dar.—KMS