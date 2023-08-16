Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) organized a protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital city of Belgium, to mark the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day.

The protest was attended by numbers of political and social organizations and other sympathizers of the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants of the protest were holding placards and banners having slogans in favor of the oppressed Kashmiris and against the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, the KCEU Chairman, Ali Raza Syed, deplored that India is committing the worst atrocities on Kashmiris. He said, the Indian state terrorism against the people of occupied Kashmir has increased over the past few years and due to this, oppressed Kashmiris are suffering from various problems, important political leaders and human rights activists are being detained and arrested. “Kashmiri youth are being killed in extra-judicial manner by the Indian forces. India is committing genocide of Kashmiris on a large scale and trying to erase the identity of Kashmiris to changing the demography of the occupied valley,” he added.

Ali Raza Syed sought immediate international attention to the prevailing situation in IIOJK. He said, India should stop its atrocities against the Kashmiris, release all Kashmiri prisoners and withdraw its troops from occupied Kashmir.

Other speakers urged the international community to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK. They maintained that the right to self-determination should be given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.—KMS