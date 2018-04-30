Anti-encroachment operation underway

Rawalpindi

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) Town Officer Regulation Shahzad Gohar said that anti encroachment drive is going on successfully in the city and adjacent densely populated areas have been made clear.

Talking to APP, he said the operation would continue against encroachments without any fear.

He informed the operation would remain operative till the elimination of encroachments in the area. He asked the shopkeepers to remove all encroachments themselves else their goods will be confiscated and auctioned. He said that strict action is being taken against those creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.—APP